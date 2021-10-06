[Leak/Rumor] Valve Deckard - Wireless VR/AR

D

DPI

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Apr 20, 2013
Messages
11,872
(Possibly) Valve's Next Big VR Thing.

Leaked/rumored/tentative info. Will be updated as more materializes. Recently datamined SteamVR code has unearthed the following.

  • 2K/4K per eye, Micro OLED panels. May be rotated to allow wider FOV
  • Varifocal lenses confirmed, apparently with support for an OpenXR option that communicates depth for objects
  • New custom Qualcomm SoC in "frunk" for standalone capabilities
  • Swappable headstrap, modular to alternate between WiGig or higher end computing unit
  • AR capabilities
  • May announce/release soon - manufacturing facilities for lenses and display are ready
  • Evidence in software that it will interop with Steam Deck for split rendering
    • There's also mention of a "tablet"
    • It could be used with Valve's alleged future console
  • Updated controllers with same joysticks as Steam Deck, no more drifting
  • Updated sensors for finger tracking
https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2021...-vr-headset-teased-by-deep-steamvr-file-dive/
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: MaZa
like this
M

MaZa

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 21, 2008
Messages
3,338
This is the headset I am so looking forward to if even half of the rumors are true and not just prototypes and ideas that have come and gone.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top