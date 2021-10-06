[Leak/Rumor] Valve Deckard - Wireless VR/AR

(Possibly) Valve's Next Big VR Thing.
Leaked/rumored/tentative info. Will be updated as more materializes. Recently datamined SteamVR code has unearthed the following.
- 2K/4K per eye, Micro OLED panels. May be rotated to allow wider FOV
- Varifocal lenses confirmed, apparently with support for an OpenXR option that communicates depth for objects
- New custom Qualcomm SoC in "frunk" for standalone capabilities
- Swappable headstrap, modular to alternate between WiGig or higher end computing unit
- AR capabilities
- May announce/release soon - manufacturing facilities for lenses and display are ready
- Evidence in software that it will interop with Steam Deck for split rendering
- There's also mention of a "tablet"
- It could be used with Valve's alleged future console
- Updated controllers with same joysticks as Steam Deck, no more drifting
- Updated sensors for finger tracking
