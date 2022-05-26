Latest Windows Update Breaks DX9 On Certain GPU's

d3athf1sh
Windows 11 update KB5012643 and Windows 10 update KB5011831 both break DX9 on some gpu's. Microsoft isn't identifying which gpu's and has already issued a workaround for those affected in the form of a Known Issue Rollback (KIR)I will link an article about it and the MS page where you can download the KIR
https://www.neowin.net/news/windows...also-broke-ancient-directx-9-on-certain-gpus/
https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/release-health/status-windows-10-21H2#2823msgdesc