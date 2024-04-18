Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Blade-Runner
A lot of people just couldn’t get over the combat system, which is quite unique. At the start you (your character) sucks at it, but as you play the game you get better, and it feels less and less clunky as you progress.I got the first game free during one of those Epic Store giveaways but haven't touched it yet...I hear it was a bit grindy and tough to get into in the beginning...maybe KCD2 will be more accessible from the start...I don't need 100% realism in the game
The problem with Skyrim is your skill doesn't actually improve with use. You just unlock perks. I would say it's more akin to using something like the nGCD mod for Oblivion, or CCCP for Morrowind.A lot of people just couldn’t get over the combat system, which is quite unique. At the start you (your character) sucks at it, but as you play the game you get better, and it feels less and less clunky as you progress.
I wish more RPG’s had leveling systems where your stat improvement comes from performing said stat, maybe like Skyrim, instead of just hitting an experience level and putting points wherever you want them.
2024, I'm so hyped, I'll have to re-play KCD soon. Since it just says 2024, I assume it will be late Q3 / or Q4.
BTW it looks like it either has RTGI or another advanced GI system. Hopefully it is CryEngine 5.7+, getting tired of all the UE5 games.
Hopefully it is CryEngine 5.7+, getting tired of all the UE5 games.
agreed...I don't understand why more developers don't use CryEngine...it's probably more difficult to use but it delivers gorgeous visuals and features
First one was the forest and nature:
CryEngine in general delivers amazing looking foliage, lighting etc...the forest sections of Crysis 1 still to this day look incredible...destructible environments, facial animation, textures etc
Ok, to each their own I guess. I completely disagree, especially in regards to the lighting. It looks like decade old game tech with more polygons and higher resolution textures. Similar to Starfield.
I thought that might've not been the best example, it's been years, but you're still advancing your playstyle by simply playing the way you care too, we need more of that.The problem with Skyrim is your skill doesn't actually improve with use. You just unlock perks. I would say it's more akin to using something like the nGCD mod for Oblivion, or CCCP for Morrowind.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Saints and Sinners Trailer
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a1do4t1n0Ec
Yeah, you're not gonna win mashing buttons. The combat in the first game is one of a kind and excellent imo. Once you get the hang of it I suspect you'd agree. The quests in this game are some of the best I've experienced. I couldn't wait to get revenge for my parents, I kept thinking 'when am i going to find these bastards'. If you play the original you must to do the "Mysterious Ways" quest with Father Godwin.That trailer looks amazing… but again… the combat must be re-worked to be more gamey and less niche.