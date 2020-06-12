KFConsole hits 4K 120FPS

"Today KFC announced its own surprising jump into the console market. Introducing the KFConsole, an innovative new system that satisfies both your hunger for high-end enthusiast gaming and your actual hunger.

The real secret sauce to the KFConsole is its patented Chicken Bucket Chamber technology, which keeps your tasty drumsticks warm as you game. Instead of simply whisking away all the heat with a powerful cooling solution, the KFC Console makes good use of the 7nm SoC's toasty thermals to actually cook your food. The Chicken Bucket Chamber also acts as a combo space heater for those cold wintry nights."

Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/7317...ooks-your-chicken-at-the-same-time/index.html
 
