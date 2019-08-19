Kerbal Space Program 2

polonyc2

a new developer, Star Theory Games- formerly Uber Entertainment- are taking the reins for the sequel, which will be released on Steam in spring 2020, and on consoles sometime after that

in Kerbal Space Program 2, players will be able to build new interstellar vessels with new engines that will take them beyond Kerbal's solar system...a new colony builder will let you establish complex bases- and even letting you construct new vehicles from orbit...Kerbal Space Program 2 will also introduce multiplayer, although Star Theory Games is keeping quiet on what exactly that will entail...

 
WarriorX

polonyc2 said:
a new developer, Star Theory Games- formerly Uber Entertainment- are taking the reins for the sequel, which will be released on Steam in spring 2020, and on consoles sometime after that

in Kerbal Space Program 2, players will be able to build new interstellar vessels with new engines that will take them beyond Kerbal's solar system...a new colony builder will let you establish complex bases- and even letting you construct new vehicles from orbit...Kerbal Space Program 2 will also introduce multiplayer, although Star Theory Games is keeping quiet on what exactly that will entail...

Love KSP. Not a fan of them selling to take two/private division but whatever, guess thats how the industry works. Will keep an eye for this one. Wonder why they didn't have Squad work on this.
 
Nimisys

Publicly, Squad is putting on a good face of support. The new teams claim to be on the forums and deeper mod support seems to indicate they are.

I see influence from the Near Future series of Mods, Interplanetary Launch Pads, KIS/KAS, even Restock. It very well could be we have a group of enthusiasts picking up the baton and running with it.

Will be interesting to see what happens with KSP as this moves forward. There last few updates have been spectacular.
 
sirmonkey1985

WarriorX said:
Love KSP. Not a fan of them selling to take two/private division but whatever, guess thats how the industry works. Will keep an eye for this one. Wonder why they didn't have Squad work on this.
considering where they started from with 2 developers out of Mexico supported by a company that wasn't really a game development company to become the game it ended up being, i don't fault them at all for selling it. i was there from day one when the game went into alpha and even developed mods in the early days. crazy to see where the game started and what it is now.
 
jiminator

I absolutely love the game. I hope they improve some of the mechanics. the aerodynamics, like wind shear, were never realistically modeled. and some of the things people make is just silly unrealistic. But that being said, it is still a fantastic game. so I look forward to see how they improve it.
 
WarriorX

sirmonkey1985 said:
considering where they started from with 2 developers out of Mexico supported by a company that wasn't really a game development company to become the game it ended up being, i don't fault them at all for selling it. i was there from day one when the game went into alpha and even developed mods in the early days. crazy to see where the game started and what it is now.
lets hope KSP2 continues to be mod friendly. I have spent days checking, downloading and installing mods to tweak the game and add content. If KSP 2 does not have mods that will be 100% a fail and will drastically hurt the game. Devs can only put out so much content and parts, where the community created so many new features, parts and other additions.

Kerbal Alarm clock really helped plan out multi launch missions and actually made you feel like you were running a space program. Not sure if they ever added that functionally to the base game of KSP but if I only installed one mod that would be it. I just bought the 2 DLCs but haven't played the game in a few years.
 
sirmonkey1985

WarriorX said:
lets hope KSP2 continues to be mod friendly. I have spent days checking, downloading and installing mods to tweak the game and add content. If KSP 2 does not have mods that will be 100% a fail and will drastically hurt the game. Devs can only put out so much content and parts, where the community created so many new features, parts and other additions.

Kerbal Alarm clock really helped plan out multi launch missions and actually made you feel like you were running a space program. Not sure if they ever added that functionally to the base game of KSP but if I only installed one mod that would be it. I just bought the 2 DLCs but haven't played the game in a few years.
as long as they keep using the unity engine there will be mod support, if they change engines, kiss mod support goodbye..
 
Nimisys

WarriorX said:
lets hope KSP2 continues to be mod friendly. I have spent days checking, downloading and installing mods to tweak the game and add content. If KSP 2 does not have mods that will be 100% a fail and will drastically hurt the game. Devs can only put out so much content and parts, where the community created so many new features, parts and other additions.

Kerbal Alarm clock really helped plan out multi launch missions and actually made you feel like you were running a space program. Not sure if they ever added that functionally to the base game of KSP but if I only installed one mod that would be it. I just bought the 2 DLCs but haven't played the game in a few years.
sirmonkey1985 said:
as long as they keep using the unity engine there will be mod support, if they change engines, kiss mod support goodbye..
https://forum.kerbalspaceprogram.com/index.php?/topic/187315-kerbal-space-program-2-master-post/

Scroll down for the FAQ section. They specifically call out deeper modding support than what's there currently.
 
sirmonkey1985

yikes 60 dollars... i paid 1 buck for KPS back in 2012. but we'll see i may bite anyways. good to see mod support is still there.
 
jiminator

Scott Manley commentary, if you like that. I easily got $60 out of the first game. He said Squad is still doing some work on the first game, they recently released DLC for it.

 
Reaperkk

I've never played the first one more than a few hours but this trailer really spiked my interest. I'm going to fire up ksp 1 and try to learn how to play that in the mean time.
 
jiminator

the thing about KSP... is that it is not just bullshit game mechanics you are learning.... I mean yeah, they have game mechanics when it comes to things like putting rockets together and such... but orbital mechanics and rocket science... that is where it excels. Give it a shot, just to see if you can get a rocket into outerspace
 
Nimisys

Also don't be afraid of Mods. Things like Kerbal Alarm Clock, MechJeb and Kerbal Engineer For All go a long way to teaching the mechanics .
 
tunatime

Lol most of my builds where let's see how big I can make something and the game get more then 5fps. If that is the only thing they fix I would be happy
 
sirmonkey1985

tunatime said:
Lol most of my builds where let's see how big I can make something and the game get more then 5fps. If that is the only thing they fix I would be happy
lol those were good times.. i remember in the early days of the unity engine it took about 150 pieces to get the frame rate to tank below 5fps and then we found out there was actually a limit on how far in space you could go which was i think 10k or 20k km's from the planet and then all hell broke loose and your ship would endlessly spin.

here's some pictures from alpha just to give people an idea of how far the game has come since then..

this was my invention to launch satellites into space long before they added the ability to do it.
P0pZ8.png

GojMi.png



and then this was us breaking the physics part of the game..
iPPFp.png

9BIt2.png


my only successful plane since there was no option to build planes in the game at the time..
Plk0a.png


me trying to go to the sun, only the sun was fake and you couldn't go to it :( (fyi everything on this craft is heavily modified, e.g. unlimited fuel, most aggressive auto SAS controls possible without breaking the game and even that wasn't enough to stop it from eventually spinning out of control)
cND19.png


also this was one of my mods i created back then, no one had bothered to create a re-entry effect for the heatshields in the game.. so i took one of the heatshields modified it so it had an engine but no engine model and reversed the thrust with .0000001 thrust. you would just activate it on re-entry and it would look like you're entering the atmosphere. sadly 2 weeks later after making it the developers added it for real, sad times since it took us a while to figure out how to make it work.

yjpBk.jpg

qHQ4E.png
 
polonyc2

Kerbal Space Program 2 Timing Update

Nate Simpson, Creative Director on Kerbal Space Program 2, gives a brief update on the launch timing for the upcoming game...

 
