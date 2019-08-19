Kerbal Space Program 2

this was my invention to launch satellites into space long before they added the ability to do it.and then this was us breaking the physics part of the game..my only successful plane since there was no option to build planes in the game at the time..me trying to go to the sun, only the sun was fake and you couldn't go to it(fyi everything on this craft is heavily modified, e.g. unlimited fuel, most aggressive auto SAS controls possible without breaking the game and even that wasn't enough to stop it from eventually spinning out of control)also this was one of my mods i created back then, no one had bothered to create a re-entry effect for the heatshields in the game.. so i took one of the heatshields modified it so it had an engine but no engine model and reversed the thrust with .0000001 thrust. you would just activate it on re-entry and it would look like you're entering the atmosphere. sadly 2 weeks later after making it the developers added it for real, sad times since it took us a while to figure out how to make it work.