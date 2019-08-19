a new developer, Star Theory Games- formerly Uber Entertainment- are taking the reins for the sequel, which will be released on Steam in spring 2020, and on consoles sometime after that
in Kerbal Space Program 2, players will be able to build new interstellar vessels with new engines that will take them beyond Kerbal's solar system...a new colony builder will let you establish complex bases- and even letting you construct new vehicles from orbit...Kerbal Space Program 2 will also introduce multiplayer, although Star Theory Games is keeping quiet on what exactly that will entail...
