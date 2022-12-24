Keep soft tube or upgrade to hard tube?

Keep soft tube or replace with hard tube?



New build in my older Corsair Obsidian 500D RGB SE. First time building open loop cooling. My original thought was that since I may need to access the 13900k CPU again soon to test in other hardware, that having soft tubing would make it easier to get to the CPU without draining the loop. After spending many hours reconfiguring this loop over the weeks building this, I realized that I already tore down the loop like 3 times. I think soft tubing still came out looking nice.



Intel 13900K

Asus Maximus Z790 Hero

Corsair Dominator 6200 CL36 DDR5 32GB

EVGA 3090 FTW3 Ultra Gaming

Samsung 980 Pro 2TB NVME SSD

Corsair and Watercool open loop water cooling hardware