Keep soft tube or upgrade to hard tube?

N

NotEnoughSpeed

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 4, 2001
Messages
340
Keep soft tube or replace with hard tube?

New build in my older Corsair Obsidian 500D RGB SE. First time building open loop cooling. My original thought was that since I may need to access the 13900k CPU again soon to test in other hardware, that having soft tubing would make it easier to get to the CPU without draining the loop. After spending many hours reconfiguring this loop over the weeks building this, I realized that I already tore down the loop like 3 times. I think soft tubing still came out looking nice.

Intel 13900K
Asus Maximus Z790 Hero
Corsair Dominator 6200 CL36 DDR5 32GB
EVGA 3090 FTW3 Ultra Gaming
Samsung 980 Pro 2TB NVME SSD
Corsair and Watercool open loop water cooling hardware
 

Attachments

  • Open Side.jpg
    Open Side.jpg
    564.9 KB · Views: 0
  • Video Card.jpg
    Video Card.jpg
    459.1 KB · Views: 0
  • Glass Side On.jpg
    Glass Side On.jpg
    335 KB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top