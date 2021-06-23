John McAfee

S

sleepeeg3

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 4, 2004
Messages
5,033
The antivirus pioneer reportedly killed himself on Wednesday just hours after it was announced he would be extradited to the United States.

The 75-year-old tech mogul is reported to have taken his own life in prison in Barcelona, according to local paper El Pais.

In his tweet two years ago, McAfee appeared to show off a tattoo reading "whackd" as he accused US officials of targeting him.

"Getting subtle messages from U.S. officials saying, in effect: 'We're coming for you McAfee! We're going to kill yourself'," he wrote.

"I got a tattoo today just in case. If I suicide myself, I didn't. I was whackd. Check my right arm."
Click to expand...

He alleged he had dirt on “those in power” and threatened to finally expose “the truth” if he was jailed or died.
...
And he claimed he had set up a “deadman switch” to spill untold dirt on unnamed people if he were to die or disappear mysteriously.
Click to expand...

RIP McAfee. He was a legend for invading nearly every Windows 95 computer with McAfee Anti-Virus and later his far out lifestyle. Will be interesting to see if any "dirt" he allegedly had on people materializes.
 
N

Nobu

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
6,221
Oh, so he was the guy behind McAfee AV? Hated that shit...well, hated Norton, too, for that matter.

Also, there's already a thread...
 
UltraTaco

UltraTaco

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 21, 2020
Messages
491
In what ways do we join McAfee? Do we commit self kill too? Am co fused. Is he going to space with jeff bezos?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top