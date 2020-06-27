John Carmack Had Minecraft VR Running On Oculus Quest

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,444
Would you play Minecraft on the Quest?
"Responding to a user who said Minecraft on Quest would be amazing, Carmack wrote:
Carmack now works at Oculus for Facebook in only a limited capacity, after he transitioned to a consulting role in November last year."
https://uploadvr.com/john-carmack-minecraft-oculus-quest/
"Responding to a user who said Minecraft on Quest would be amazing, Carmack wrote:
Minecraft is available for Gear VR and Rift but has yet to make its debut on standalone VR headsets like Go or the Quest despite strong support from the community and some efforts to bring over unofficial versions of the software. The last update from Microsoft was in September 2019, when it marked the issue as ‘under review’ on the company’s feedback tracker.I had it running with full position tracking, but we never got the schedules aligned to be able to take it into production. You could still make yourself sick bounding up and down around the terrain, but walking around was great.
Carmack now works at Oculus for Facebook in only a limited capacity, after he transitioned to a consulting role in November last year."
https://uploadvr.com/john-carmack-minecraft-oculus-quest/