easy fix, just eat mor chikin



https://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/jbs-cyberattack-shuts-down-one-fifth-us-beef-production here we go again. Just had a cyberattack that shut down ALL JBS beef/pork facilities today June 1, 2021

Not so easy. That assumes there is a lot of excess chicken capacity.We are likely to see shortages and raised prices for all meat proteins as a result, as people can't find beef and shift to other things, and then they have demand that outstrips supply.Really would be nice if these stupid companies started taking cybersecurity seriously.I know there is no such thing as an impenetrable network, but you can take steps to harden them, make it more difficult, and make recovery times shorternot if it happens.