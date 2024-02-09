I've been searching for days; PCIe extensions/cables?

I made a thing:Unfortunately all is not well becuase apparently Gigabyte GPUs have been cracking and this is news to me only after I built the damn thing. So anyway, I'm thinking I can mitigate any risk with a vertical GPU mount. I'm definitely sorted in that department as my case came with the bracket (I'll probably buy a new one anyway for PCIe 4.0 support).The problem is, I has sound card (PCIe 1x). Soundcard won't fit with the GPU bracket installed. My case is massive so I have room to put it a slot or two down, but I need a PCIe extension that isn't f****ng massive. 30mm will be enough. Can anyone suggest something that will work without looking like arse? Sourcing something local is impossible as usual, what with me being situated at the arse end of the world.Is OCuLink a possibility?Thanks.