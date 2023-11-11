7800X3D new build, help please?

I'm testing a new build before I put it in to its home with full watercooling.
7800X3D
Gigabyte Aorus X670 Elite AX
RTX 4090
4 x 16GB ram (6000mhz?)
Samsung 990Pro 2TB

I can't seem to get it stable on my bench. I'm running the ram at 4800Mhz becuase EXPO at 6000 and 5600 just outright fail. The only issue is that I'm getting random reboots.

I set the ram to default JEDEC and the system trained some extremely tight timings without me doing anything at all and I loosened them a little, versus the EXPO timings:
1699695140242.png
1699695175738.png


I skipped a few generations, my previous system was X99 so I really have no idea what I'm doing. Just aiming for stable at this stage.

I'm in the process of testing the PSU with a multimeter to rule out any power issues. I'll report back. Any assistance would be great.
 
So those memory timings were definitely anomolous, I have no idea how this system selected them. After some tinkering it went back to normal.

Also, the PSU is definitely fine. Running an RDR2 bench the 12v rail only drops to 11.98v so it isn't my test PSU causing any issues.
 
Reset cmos ,reenter bios and set xmp memory profile to apply xmp memory timings then incrementally lower memory speed before exiting bios setup , save exit and if it boots test for stability. Start at 5600 and lower from there if necessary in increments of 200. So 5600 ,5400 ,5200 etc. and make sure the xmp timings are applied at every increment. No guarantee this will work but it's the easiest way.
 
