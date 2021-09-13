ITX Case Recommendation

My secondary rig is as follows:
ROG Strix X570-i
LPX 3600CL18
Noctua NH-D15S
EVGA 3060ti FTW3 (want this to be a RX 6700XT I have)
Which brings me to the recommendation part.
I have it in a Lian Li TU150. I hate this thing for GPU fitment, I love it for its portability. Anything above straight up dual slots are impossible to fit with fans in the bottom.
Any recommendations on what ITX case I can use with Powercolor Hellhound 6700XT AND the NH-D15S? The PSU is a SFX-L Seasonic 650 Watt
Thanks!
