ralphie1313 said: i am more worried can this heat up or cause a fire if temps rise, as far as tests dude im sorry u got the wrong person i am lucky i know how to turn the computer on!!! lol Click to expand...

Hahah don't worry then.No, I think your GPU should be just fine. It will draw as much power as it can handle and automatically slow itself down if it gets too hot.You should be just fine, and if it DOES get hot, you'll still be fine. Just check the temps using a GPU monitoring software with an OSD. As long as they don't exceed 90 C or even 100 C, you'll be fine.