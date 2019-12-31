Is this a modem problem or is it something else? Need help.

Hi all, I don't know what to think of this problem of mine I'm having now. So my issue is that my internet drops/becomes extremely unstable after a few days of usage randomly. When it happens, I can barely open a webpage on my PC, or any other device. I got a new and upgraded modem/router combo from my ISP at home last month but I'm using my own private wireless router (newly bought Asus ac86u) and every device is connected to this router, and the router is connected to a switch as well for more ethernet ports usage. When the problem occurs, I have to restart the modem/router then it works good again. However if I restart my own Asus router, the connection works again too, tried this only once though so it could be a coincidence. And another thing I've noticed is that when I lose internet connection I cannot access the configuration UI of the modem/router at all. I have tried different routers as well also but still the same issue. If there was a problem with the modem/router why does restarting my own router temporarily also fixes the problem? I've Bridge mode activated as well so everything should be good, cables etc are all good too. I have a 500mbit down 200mbit up connection btw and I do get full bandwidth from my ISP, however once the internet starts becoming unstable and I do speedtest the down and up speed are much lower and just random. Can DHCP cause a conflict and kills the connection or something maybe? I have DHCP reserved just my PC, every other device is automatic DHCP. I didn't have this issue before on my previous modem/router from my ISP, and the reason they gave me a new one is because they "upgraded" the lines in the neighborhood so everyone got the same model/router etc. I asked a few neighbors but they don't experience the same issue like mine. There are no overheating issues btw. Any suggestions?