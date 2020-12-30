Is overclocking FINALLY dead?

blade52x

Joined
Sep 9, 2006
Messages
3,052
Remember the days when you could get a 1ghz overclock out your CPU? Or how about those GeForce 7900 cards that overclocked from 400-500mhz stock to 700mhz? Today it seems like all hardware is released to its ceiling. For example with my brand new build.
  • Manual overclocking hinders ST performance on my 5800X, so I have to take a slight MT hit to have as high ST performance as possible which I can't even really manually tune. I can to an extent, but I don't have direct control over what my boost clocks reach. And Intel's offerings are also pretty much cranked to the max they will go.
  • I have to undervolt my RTX 3090 to achieve higher boost clocks otherwise it moves above its max power envelope and throttles. That's right because undervolting to overclock is the new cool thing to do! But hey if you have a FTW3 with a high power limit, you only need to consume an additional 30% power to get that extra 5% in performance.
In my opinion we are at the end of the road on silicon. Not only have the generational performance gaps been decreasing, but it's like there's some kind of ultimate performance ceiling we've been approaching since Sandy Bridge where each new hardware's stock settings are closer to that ceiling. And since each new release gets us closer to that ceiling that consequently lowers the overclocking headroom. I just built my dad a new PC with a 9700F, and that thing boosts to 4.8ghz under load. He knows nothing under the hood while I could be spending hours/days with a 9700K just to ensure it's stable at 5.1ghz. It made me wonder what's the point: we aren't even talking double digit percentage increases anymore.

I'm not really sure why I felt the need to make a thread on this, but at least we have RGB and hardline kits to keep the builds interesting?
 
SeymourGore

SeymourGore

Joined
Dec 12, 2008
Messages
3,356
Yar, not sure if manual oc will ever be completely dead - but definitely not as big as a factor anymore. New hardware seems to be released relatively close to their performance ceiling (some cases, those ceilings seem artificial).

Personally, I focus mostly on keeping my hardware cool and quiet; Any performance gains will be through whatever automatic boost is in place at lower temperatures.

With that said, overclocking has never been a big thing for me - even in my early days. I mostly enjoy the act of building itself than eking out every last ounce of performance.
 
T

travm

Joined
Feb 26, 2016
Messages
711
SeymourGore said:
Yar, not sure if manual oc will ever be completely dead - but definitely not as big as a factor anymore. New hardware seems to be released relatively close to their performance ceiling (some cases, those ceilings seem artificial).

Personally, I focus mostly on keeping my hardware cool and quiet; Any performance gains will be through whatever automatic boost is in place at lower temperatures.

With that said, overclocking has never been a big thing for me - even in my early days. I mostly enjoy the act of building itself than eking out every last ounce of performance.
Agreed completely. For me overclocking was more about saving $200 by buying cheaper hardware, you could tweak to nearly as fast as the more expensive option. They don't release hardware like that anymore.
I have an AMD Phenom B73 3 core OEM chip in my basement +500mhz and with an unlocked core. That chip cost me $65. Best CPU ever bought (right beside my Celly 300A at least)
 
A

AVATARAT

Joined
Jun 16, 2020
Messages
120
The OC is different now, especially with AMD.
But yeah, you can tuning a bit your system to gain some percent more.
About single and multi thread, I am not sure how many more years the single thread will be factor for something (like a speed).


And if you want a bit more OC for your system, you can always try to add a Peltier to your current cooling loop ;)
 
M

mtrupi

Joined
Mar 26, 2007
Messages
759
I always get the unlocked parts just to learn about what the chips are capable of. For a reliable system it's always added comfort knowing it has some margin.
 
auntjemima

auntjemima

Joined
Mar 1, 2014
Messages
6,894
I ran my 4690k 3.5ghz @4.4ghz for years and years. Currently running my 6600k 3.5ghz @ 4.2ghz. 900 and 700mhz aren't too shaby. These are under an AIO. Run cold, too. I could have probably went higher, but the change in performance wasn't worth it.
 
FrgMstr

FrgMstr

Joined
May 18, 1997
Messages
51,329
My son just got his first GPU under water this last week. My old 2080 Ti FE. He was asking me about overclocking it last night when I went to bed about 1am. Sent him down the path. He is still not awake yet. LOL.

We stuffed a whole lot of cooling in that small case. Not pretty but functional. We laid the reservoir sideways at a slight angle on top of the PSU after we got done with leak testing.

PXL_20201225_200614541.NIGHT.jpg
 
