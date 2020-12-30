Is overclocking FINALLY dead?

Manual overclocking hinders ST performance on my 5800X, so I have to take a slight MT hit to have as high ST performance as possible which I can't even really manually tune. I can to an extent, but I don't have direct control over what my boost clocks reach. And Intel's offerings are also pretty much cranked to the max they will go.

I have to undervolt my RTX 3090 to achieve higher boost clocks otherwise it moves above its max power envelope and throttles. That's right because undervolting to overclock is the new cool thing to do! But hey if you have a FTW3 with a high power limit, you only need to consume an additional 30% power to get that extra 5% in performance.

Remember the days when you could get a 1ghz overclock out your CPU? Or how about those GeForce 7900 cards that overclocked from 400-500mhz stock to 700mhz? Today it seems like all hardware is released to its ceiling. For example with my brand new build.In my opinion we are at the end of the road on silicon. Not only have the generational performance gaps been decreasing, but it's like there's some kind of ultimate performance ceiling we've been approaching since Sandy Bridge where each new hardware's stock settings are closer to that ceiling. And since each new release gets us closer to that ceiling that consequently lowers the overclocking headroom. I just built my dad a new PC with a 9700F, and that thing boosts to 4.8ghz under load. He knows nothing under the hood while I could be spending hours/days with a 9700K just to ensure it's stable at 5.1ghz. It made me wonder what's the point: we aren't even talking double digit percentage increases anymore.I'm not really sure why I felt the need to make a thread on this, but at least we have RGB and hardline kits to keep the builds interesting?