Is OLED worth it?

ZeqOBpf6 said: I just got my oled ultrawide for work. I don't get all the talk about deep blacks for games. What games are you guys playing that have considerable amounts of color #000000?

Don't get me wrong, I like mine a lot, but the black really pops using dark mode, where the screen is 85% #000000 and white font popping out of it.



That said, the fonts do have issues, I figured it was not as obvious as reviews and stuff made it out to be, when actually using it. It is, but not the end of the world.



My macbook pro's miniled IPS is really impressive too and has super deep blacks. Maybe I'll take a picture of the side by side for comparison. Click to expand...

. .HDR OLED, especially glossy oled gaming tvs, can go darker and down to "infinite black" floor, at the pixel level right next to brightly colored pixels in HDR ranges. In mixed contrast areas, and even texture detail. FALD reduces mixed, contrasted areas down to 3000:1 to 5000:1 while the larger more uniform fields in those same scenes are capable of being extremely more richly/brightly saturated or dark, so it's non-uniform. FALD essentially puts a glow or dim spotlight (or an outline of multiple ones) on light or dark objects or areas, perimeters . . altering parameters of those "shared" or "blended" areas, even when not noticeably outright "blooming" due to the spread.A modern macbook can have a very large array of very small LEDs on a smaller 16" screen, so their FALD lighting is better than most but they aren't typical of most FALD gaming displays available. I don't think the macs are any good for gaming either due to horrible response time. I guess they are still "only" 2500 FALD zones even with that # of LEDs (~ 4 led per zone) , but they perform their FALD very well with that # of zones density wise on a tiny 16" screen, and the LED count is probably helping a little. If you extrapolated that LED density to a larger screen it would be extremely high.If someone extrapolated that 10,000 mini led laptop density of 16" screen up to a 55" screen it would be at something like 100,000 LEDs, and even if you cut it to 4 mini led per zone that would still be like 25,000 zones on a 55" screen lol . . We are lucky to get 2,000 zones on gaming FALDs, if that, so between that and it's FALD performance vs very bad response time tradeoff - it's probably not a good "apples to (non)apples" comparison to use that as a measuring stick compared to gaming FALDs we have available. Even though they perform well , the 16" macbook are still a fald so they won't be uniform like an oled or a future microLED would be.. . .OLED's contrast and black depth is "ultra" or "infinite", meaning it can go through black depths and down to "off" at the pixel level right next to each and every other pixel of any other values the screen is capable of in the scene. That looks great in a lot of games, especially well done HDR games or auto/RTX HDR gaming . . so I don't share your opinion on the pixel level side by side having dark contrasted levels of OLED being unimpressive in games, (but your opinion might be spoiled somewhat by that non-gaming 16" screen's unique backlight density and FALD performance vs. response time tradeoff).OLED also has some bad limitations and faults though. While the sbs pixel lighting looks great for smaller HDR highlights, and though more modern OLED gaming tvs can go brighter than previous gens, OLED still can't go very bright in mids and highs on larger %'s of the screen compared to HDR FALD gaming TVs, and what OLED can hit on decent %'s of the screen they can't always for very long (ABL). There is also the fact that OLED best usage practices are still a good idea vs burn in concerns, so they aren't completely unfettered (unless you don't really care about burning through your wear-evening buffer toward eventual burn-in faster than if you were more concientious). They can also get some VRR black flicker depending on the game and perhaps how low and/or irregular the frame rate drops from the 120fpsHz gamma set-point, which bothers some people.Matte abraded screens in general can lift black depths in ambient lighting too, which is a problem. Most FALD have matte abraded outer layers on the screens, while you can still get some OLED displays that are glossy. Imo matte is also not getting "oled blacks" on oleds that have it, in ambient lighting at least. Apparently neither is QD-OLED in ambient lighting since is supposedly is reflecting ambient light off the QD-layer lifting the blacks.