Is OLED worth it?

>"Smooth, predictable movement is essential for players to be able to find and track enemies in combat. The server is the authority on how everyone moves, but we can’t just send your inputs to the server and wait around for it to tell you where you ended up. Instead, your client is always locally predicting the results of your inputs and showing you the likely outcome. ". Click to expand...

>At the highest tier of competitive play, the differences between player reaction times become razor thin. The difference between winning and losing a gunfight in our experiments often came down to 20-50ms.Even though the playtests were blind (players weren’t told what conditions each round was running on), skilled players were able to accurately identify small changes (\~10ms) to peekers advantage. **Differences of 20ms felt very impactful** to these players.For evenly matched players, a delta of **10ms of peekers advantage made the difference between a 90% winrate for the player holding an angle with an Operator and a 90% winrate for their opponent peeking with a rifle..** Click to expand...

>"Frames of movement data are buffered at tick-granularity. Moves may arrive mid-frame and need to wait up to a full tick to be queued or processed."

>"Processed moves may take an additional frame to render on the client." Click to expand...

"a client running at 60 FPS will simulate multiple movement ticks per frame, while a higher framerate client might blend a single simulation update across multiple frames. We simulate slightly into the future (e.g. move #408) as needed to make sure we know exactly where the client will be at frame boundaries. We then linearly interpolate the state of the world within a move update to draw things exactly where they should be when the frame is rendered." Click to expand...

"we decouple our simulation updates from game ticks (your render framerate). Regardless of render framerate, clients and servers always update movement, physics, and other related systems with a fixed timestep: exactly 128 times per second." Click to expand...

"As the server advances its own simulation, it executes the queued moves that each client sent, and transmits the resulting simulation state back to all clients. Sometimes, however, as shown for move #401 for client B above, the server hasn’t received a client update when it’s needed. In these cases, the server will predict what the client would have done. Usually, we guess that they continued to hold down whatever keys were being held in the last received update, since only a few milliseconds have passed.But hey, sometimes we get it wrong. Occasional client/server disagreements are unavoidable." Click to expand...

The lowest "rubberband" gap you can get on a 128tick valorant servers is to exceed that 128tick with your local fpsHZ and get 72ms peek/rubberband as compared to someone at 60fps Hz on that same 128tick server getting 100ms. Your frame rate minimum would have to exceed the 128hz of the server's ticks. Having a 1000fpsHz capable screen isn't going to change that 72ms.The movement data (for Valorant in the excerpts below since it's a 128 tick , optimized online gaming server system) is buffered at tick granularity, not at your client side frame rate. Each tick of 128 is 7.8ms.. . . . . . . .I'm sure that along with myself, a lot of people have seen this as it's been out for several years, but this [2020 valorant netcode article]( https://technology.riotgames.com/news/peeking-valorants-netcode ) is a good read and has good info on how things work overall in online games (as opposed to local, LAN, vs bots, etc) and also showing 128 tick server benefits. It has some good explanatory images in the article as well.A few interesting things, too many to mention really. I put the stuff pasted from from the article in quotes and colored them, the rest is my take referencing the info in the link.. . . .. .If you recall, a 120fpsHz screen gets motion definition at a rate of 8.3ms per frame, 240fpsHz at 4.16ms per frame, a 480Hz screen at 480fpsHz gets motion definition at a rate of 2ms per frame (locally)..The server is buffering 2 frames, the client 3 frames. According to the quote below, I think the movement data is buffered at tick granularity (128 tick for valorant), not at your client side frame rate. Each tick of 128 is 7.8ms..You always see yourself ahead of where you actually are on the server, and you always see your opponent behind where they actually are on the server. The server goes back in time using the buffered frames system in an attempt to grant successful shot timing and other actions like player movement compared to (what your machine simulates to the server based on) what you saw locally. However different game's server code use their own biased design choices to resolve which player/action is successful, usually in regard to who's ping is higher or lower than the other - it's an interpolated/simulated result. The client also uses predicted frames in the online gaming system.If you are running higher fpsHz minimums than the tick rate of the server, e.g. well over 128fpsHz on valorant, (I'm guessing probably something like 180 or 200fpsHz average to be safe), you will lower how much out of sync you are from the server, but it's still a **minimum of 72ms of "peeker's advantage" on 128tick servers** according to that article. The size of the rubberband/gap, and thus the "peekers advantage" for 60fpsHz players on valorant's 128tick servers is \~100 ms. Lower tick servers, like 60 tick would be even worse. Hard to believe some servers are still running much lower ticks in the 20's. That and, some games net code might not be as optimized on top of that.Even exceeding 128tick, 128fpsHz as your local frame rate minimum, you can run into delays in that chain which result in delivering less than 128 ticks per second to the server, or receiving less than 128ticks back depending on timing:When running a much higher frame rate than the tick rate of the server, the delivered server state "might be" blended across your available more numerous frames. I'm assuming "blending" is some kind of prediction\~interpolation to spread a single delivered server state into multiple frames awaiting it on a higher fpsHz client, rather than just repeating the same state across all of the frames. I'm not sure how this works in reverse with your multiple local frames to the outgoing tick. Normally I'd think it would take the last, most current from your perspective, frame that your local machine simulated before the end of that tick (along with the few continually buffered ticks), but according to the info below, it is also simulating into the future based on all of that, so I'm not certain if it's just the last frame or some simulated frame based on all of those frames or something. It could be compressing multiple ticks into a single simulated delivered state to a 60fpsHz user, and compressing multiple local frames to a single outgoing tick for a 240fpsHz user.. . . . . . . .In this image below, perhaps a bit confusingly, the things labeled "Tick N" are your local machine rendering rate (60fpsHz vs 240fpsHz). The "move #" entries are a 5 state section (#406 to #410) of the actual 128 game server world states \~ server ticks.. . . .. . . .