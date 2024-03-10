Is OLED worth it?

Hello all ,
Currently I have a LG 32in 4k 144hz monitor . Colors are very accurate and speed is great. However I was reading reviews of the new oleds coming out. While researching would I really notice much besides deeper black levels ? Does any one have experience with both ? I’d love to hear if someone has both or did a side by side comparison before dropping another $1000 on a monitor.
