Is my new RTX 3080 or AMD 5950X dying?

I've been having a number of issues with the new system over the last few months. A number of motherboard BIOS fixing some things but not others. After being out of town for 4 weeks this is the first weekend I've connected the system to my LG C9 and I can't get rid of desktop or icons flickering. It's odd if file explorer is full screen it looks okay but I guess the graphics are simpler but if I have just the desktop or my steam library open there's flashing.I tried going back to a Windows restore point but it was just last weekend. I tried upgrading to the latest Nvidia drivers but I've never seen this behavior before so it shouldn't be the driver. I had upgraded to the latest motherboard BIOS but I reverted back to some older ones and left the memory and everything at stock and it didn't change anything.I've been doing office work the last week with my regular LCD displays and I didn't see anything but I have noticed lots of pausing when I try to shut down the machine or use file explorer to open a drive sometimes it'll just sit there and the app may even say it's not responding.I'm starting to wonder if I have one of those dying 5950s.Here's a video if the link works.