Yeah, Amazon is pretty terrible with regards to what they have done with Prime.



It started out as a perk that was almost worth it, but you still got "normal" service even if you didn't have it.



Now you need prime just to get "normal" service, and are severely penalized if you don't have it.



Probably the #1 thing that I hate is the minimum dollar amount required to get free shipping if you don't have prime. It used to be $25, now it's $35 I believe. That's really shady because in many cases you're just trying to buy something that costs maybe $10, but the shipping will also be almost $10, effectively doubling the price of that item unless you buy a lot more stuff that you don't need. I'm really not sure why they do that, because in 98% of those cases I can just go to newegg, ebay, or any number of other online retailers and get the same item for the same price WITH free (and fast) shipping.



I pretty much only buy on Amazon these days if they have a genuine better deal on the item I want compared to other retailers, it's above the $35 threshold, and I'm not in a hurry. But ultimately Amazon is losing a LOT of business from me because of how they punish those who don't have Prime.