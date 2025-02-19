  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
iPhone 16e

Apple has introduced the iPhone 16e.


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mFuyX1XgJFg

It's not quite the iPhone SE 4 some were expecting. It's really a replacement for the iPhone 15; it's much more expensive than the (now gone) SE at $599, but it also has an A18, wireless charging, and reportedly the best battery life in an iPhone. I'm curious to see how that in-house modem fares in real life.

This won't make you rush to replace your Pixel 7a/8a or sway legions of Chinese who can buy solid mid-rangers for $300-400. But it definitely seems like a good pick for people who want an iPhone on instalments, or care much more about performance and battery than the camera. It's going to clobber most of the competition in raw speed.
 
I’ve been on the SE line since the first one. Definitely following this as I’m due for a replacement this year and I buy my phones outright.
 
I’ve been on the SE line since the first one. Definitely following this as I’m due for a replacement this year and I buy my phones outright.
It’s going to be a treat, I’m sure. So much has changed since the 2022 model that it’ll feel like you’re in a different world.
 
It does not completely replace the iPhone 15 per se. Instead, it directly replaces the last of the Lightning-connector iPhones that remained until now (the iPhone SE 3, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus); however, the 16e is now offered only in the 6.1-inch display size (there will be no 6.7-inch variant of the 16e).
 
I wouldn't expect miracles from the "in house modem." Moving away from Qualcomm modems single-handedly killed Google Pixel battery life.
 
I wouldn't expect miracles from the "in house modem." Moving away from Qualcomm modems single-handedly killed Google Pixel battery life.
if I recall correctly, it's missing millimeter wave and possibly another high-end feature or two. But it also sounds like Apple is being modest about C1 and not expecting it to upend Qualcomm, hence the debut in the iPhone 16e.
 
So the reviews are out, and... it's pretty much what you think.

The main objection isn't the phone, it's the price. For $599 at launch it's a tougher ask when the lone camera isn't quite as good as the main on the 16, and the absence of MagSafe (you can use cases, but you'll still charge at a slower rate) makes it less convenient.

The battery life is apparently great, and Apple's C1 modem does the job.

I still think this will be a good "I just want an iPhone" option in North America and Europe when bought through carrier instalments (or free with plan), but I also see unusually high pressure on Apple to lower its pricing or, more likely, allow discounts sooner. If this were $499 it'd be an easy choice.
 
