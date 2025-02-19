iPhone 16e

So the reviews are out, and... it's pretty much what you think.



The main objection isn't the phone, it's the price. For $599 at launch it's a tougher ask when the lone camera isn't quite as good as the main on the 16, and the absence of MagSafe (you can use cases, but you'll still charge at a slower rate) makes it less convenient.



The battery life is apparently great, and Apple's C1 modem does the job.



I still think this will be a good "I just want an iPhone" option in North America and Europe when bought through carrier instalments (or free with plan), but I also see unusually high pressure on Apple to lower its pricing or, more likely, allow discounts sooner. If this were $499 it'd be an easy choice.