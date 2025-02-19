Apple has introduced the iPhone 16e.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mFuyX1XgJFg
It's not quite the iPhone SE 4 some were expecting. It's really a replacement for the iPhone 15; it's much more expensive than the (now gone) SE at $599, but it also has an A18, wireless charging, and reportedly the best battery life in an iPhone. I'm curious to see how that in-house modem fares in real life.
This won't make you rush to replace your Pixel 7a/8a or sway legions of Chinese who can buy solid mid-rangers for $300-400. But it definitely seems like a good pick for people who want an iPhone on instalments, or care much more about performance and battery than the camera. It's going to clobber most of the competition in raw speed.
