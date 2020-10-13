iPhone 12 Mini starts at $699 (64 GB, 2 rear camera sensors)

iPhone 12 starts at $799 (64 GB, 2 rear camera sensors)

iPhone 12 Pro starts at $999 (128GB, 3 rear camera sensors)

iPhone 12 Max starts at $1099 (128GB, 3 rear camera sensors)



All will have 5nm A14 (50% faster than A13) and 5G

All will have “MagSafe” wireless charging

T-Mobile/Sprint Mini and Regular versions of the phones start at $30 more. No increase in the Pro or Max models.



the rest is marketing I don’t care much about...



That iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 is making the Google Pixel 5 at $699 look really stupid