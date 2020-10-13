iPhone 12

CHANG3D

iPhone 12 Mini starts at $699 (64 GB, 2 rear camera sensors)
iPhone 12 starts at $799 (64 GB, 2 rear camera sensors)
iPhone 12 Pro starts at $999 (128GB, 3 rear camera sensors)
iPhone 12 Max starts at $1099 (128GB, 3 rear camera sensors)

All will have 5nm A14 (50% faster than A13) and 5G
All will have “MagSafe” wireless charging
T-Mobile/Sprint Mini and Regular versions of the phones start at $30 more. No increase in the Pro or Max models.

the rest is marketing I don’t care much about...

That iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 is making the Google Pixel 5 at $699 look really stupid
 
I will say the build and design is beautiful, Apple does make a good looking device, even though I hate notches.

The camera is supposed to be amazing, wonder how it stacks up against the Pixel 5 in Portrait mode?

I'm not an iOS fan, but the iPhone 12 Pro is a killer smartphone, no question it looks to be great
 
CHANG3D

Zorachus said:
I will say the build and design is beautiful, Apple does make a good looking device, even though I hate notches.

The camera is supposed to be amazing, wonder how it stacks up against the Pixel 5 in Portrait mode?

I'm not an iOS fan, but the iPhone 12 Pro is a killer smartphone, no question it looks to be great
Question is how does the Pixel 5 video stacks up to IPhone 7? oh, it still doesn’t... XD

note: I exaggerate...
 
Zorachus

Pixel video has always been crap, but whatever, for me, I rarely ever take videos. Portrait camera shots are my most used 24/7 all the time.

So if videos are your thing, don't buy a Pixel, it sucks for videos. But for still photos the Pixel is king or maybe the iPhone 12 Pro will match the Pixel 5 Portrait mode quality now?
 
