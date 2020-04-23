Intel’s Monstrous ‘Ponte Vecchio’ 7nm GPU Enters Alpha Stage, Spotted*

erek
Opinion? Is this legit or what? Hard to tell anymore what's real and what's not :-\
"This not only shows that Ponte Vecchio is something Intel has been working on for a while now, but also indicates that P.V is a derivative of the Arctic Sound GPU family - which was targetted directly at the Data Center. While you will have to wait for the 17th for the full disclosure according to VCZ, we can assume that this is going to be a bleeding-edge product that is not going to be aimed at gamers. Intel has also previously confirmed that their 7nm Ponte Vecchio GPU remains on track for Q4 2021 launch."
https://wccftech.com/intels-monstro...gpu-enters-alpha-stage-spotted-in-eec-filing/
