Intel Shutting Down Optane

LukeTbk

Sep 10, 2020
Optane is so vast and the specificity of the Optane Memory, make it not that clear to me (wind-down of a business segment is not that clear language either).

https://www.anandtech.com/show/17515/intel-to-wind-down-optane-memory-business

That seem to be the alleged transition:
In lieu of Optane persistent memory, Intel’s official strategy is to pivot towards CXL memory technology (CXL.mem), which allows attaching volatile and non-volatile memory to a CPU over a CXL-capable PCIe bus.
This would accomplish many of the same goals as Optane (non-volatile memory, large capacities) without the costs of developing an entirely separate memory technology.
Sapphire Rapids, in turn will be Intel’s first CPU to support CXL, and the overall technology has a much broader industry backing.
 
Oct 29, 2000
Was this a part of Intels recent storage division sale to SK Hynix?

It's a shame. If they had updated Octane with new gen PCIe interfaces it could really be amazing. I have a couple of 900p's in my server and they are amazing drives.

For the öadt several years Octanes have been just about the best you can buy for a ZIL/SLOG drive for ZFS. I wonder what will replace them in that spot.
 
