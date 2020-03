Isn't this timeline a little optimistic? It shows 10nm in 2019. But Intel hasn't been able to produce 10nm in any volume. Certainly not on relevant desktop parts whether for consumers or for the server space. In fact, I know of precisely zero SKU's that are 10nm in any of Intel's current or upcoming product lines.

I say that to say I find 10nm+ very unlikely in this year at least in any quantity or for any SKU that makes sense in the most relevant markets. Which (as you can see where I'm going) would have a domino effect on the years after.

It took TSMC 2 years to move from 10nm to 7nm and Samsung 3 years to do the same, at least according to that graph. But Intel is going to do it in less than half that? Granted a lot of the tech now exists and it might be possible for them to not have to learn the same things their competition did, but I still find it rather unlikely.