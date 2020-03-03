erek
Supreme [H]ardness
intel 14nm+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
"This move, which will be done in phases. The first implementation of the Costa Rica operations will be effective on April 19th, with the remaining operations to come online on August 3rd. Intel expects to reduce dependency on their other three Test and Finish sites, while being able to bolster final production capacity by some 25% with this move. "
https://www.techpowerup.com/264456/intel-restarts-14-nm-operations-in-costa-rica-aims-to-increase-capacity-for-xeon-output
