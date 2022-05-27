Intel re entering the HEDT game.

https://videocardz.com/newz/intel-1...ire-rapids-are-both-rumored-to-launch-october
Had a few double-takes here, Intel maintaining motherboard compatibility between 12’th and 13’th Gen… WHAT!
(Pretty sure I have to be reading that wrong, it makes no sense to me)
Maybe this will force AMD to revisit Threadripper non Pro.
Had a few double-takes here, Intel maintaining motherboard compatibility between 12’th and 13’th Gen… WHAT!
(Pretty sure I have to be reading that wrong, it makes no sense to me)
Maybe this will force AMD to revisit Threadripper non Pro.