Intel re entering the HEDT game.

I don't think I am ready to switch back to Intel any time soon, but I am hopefull - as you suggest - that this might put more pressure on AMD to bring back non-pro Threadrippers.I wouldn't mind a Zen3 Threadripper with some of that stacked 3D Cache to drop intro my TRX40 board as a drop in upgrade.That said, it is probably too late for that with Zen4 right around the corner, and Zen4 would likely force me to replace my $950 motherboard