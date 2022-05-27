Intel re entering the HEDT game.

This PC is a Z590 chipset and I started it about 1.5 years ago with a 10th gen. But to utilize PCI 4.0 with the m.2 slot you need an 11th gen. So I just got one of those last week and dropped it in this.
 
I don't think I am ready to switch back to Intel any time soon, but I am hopefull - as you suggest - that this might put more pressure on AMD to bring back non-pro Threadrippers.

I wouldn't mind a Zen3 Threadripper with some of that stacked 3D Cache to drop intro my TRX40 board as a drop in upgrade.

That said, it is probably too late for that with Zen4 right around the corner, and Zen4 would likely force me to replace my $950 motherboard :(
 
