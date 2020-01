As you point out, AMD is in the position they are now, not because they suddenly became amazing at developing chips. They hired a consultant (a good one) who helped them come out with an OK design. If Intel hadn't dropped the ball and totally screwed up their 10nm process, Ryzen would have been a great improvement for AMD, something that would have cut their deficit to Intel compared to the miserable FX line, bit they still would have been hopelessly behind.



The ONLY reason AMD is in the game right now is because Intel had a process screwup. They will fix that in the next gen. At that point Intel's arch on the new smaller bode will instantly allow them to be in the leadership position again.



What AMD has right now is a process advantage, not a design advantage. This here is all about Intel's screwup and how when they fix it, things will be right back to normal, unless AMD really gets their shit in gear, optimizes the hell out of their new arch, and is able to survive once Intel has an OK process again.

