Intel iGPU Linux users are advised to avoid kernel 5.19.12

https://lore.kernel.org/all/YzwooNdMECzuI5+h@intel.com/
https://www.phoronix.com/news/Intel-iGPU-Avoid-Linux-5.19.12
Kernel 5.19.12 messes up some power sequencing which is burning out laptop LCD panels being run by some Intel iGPU's.
They are pushing 5.19.13 which reverts the bad Intel Drivers
