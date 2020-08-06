Intel Hit by a Devastating Data Breach, Chip Designs, Code, Possible Backdoors Leaked

erek
"The most fascinating part of the leak is the person points to the possibility of Intel laying backdoors in its code and designs - a very tinfoil hat though likely possibility in the post-9/11 world. Intel in a comment to Tom's Hardware denied that its security apparatus had been compromised, and instead blamed someone with access to this information for downloading the data. "We are investigating this situation. The information appears to come from the Intel Resource and Design Center, which hosts information for use by our customers, partners and other external parties who have registered for access. We believe an individual with access downloaded and shared this data," a company spox said."
https://www.techpowerup.com/270735/...h-chip-designs-code-possible-backdoors-leaked
