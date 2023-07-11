jlbenedict
2[H]4U
- Joined
- May 22, 2005
- Messages
- 2,057
Ouch... previously the server market.. now the PC market.
Loved those NUC's, as my lab consists of three i5 based NUCs in a vSphere cluster
Source: ServeTheHome
https://www.servethehome.com/intel-exiting-the-pc-business-as-it-stops-investment-in-the-intel-nuc/
“Intel has decided to stop direct investment in the Next Unit of Compute (NUC) product line…”
