Intel Exiting the PC Business

That is a shame. I considered those machines some of the few machines on the PC side really worth buying. Specifically referring to the Extreme variants of course.
Oh well, things they likely must do to focus on things that are actually profitable.
 
I always liked the NUC line. Unfortunately, it's been usurped by Chinese shit brands like minisforum, Beelink, etc. that gives you a product that may or may not work with little to no support over the lifetime of the product.
 
Still looking for all corners to cut I see. Wonder what/if they'll cut next? Doing this before earnings suggest things still not and won't be looking great anytime soon.

Shame though, NUCs are (were) cool. Made good secondary HTPCs for a lot of people (if you didn't need to worry about CableCard DRM or just didn't want/care for a proper WMC Extender).
 
