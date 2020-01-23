Intel Drops PCIe 4.0 support for Comet Lake

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by Gideon, Jan 23, 2020 at 12:31 AM.

  1. Jan 23, 2020 at 12:31 AM #1
    Gideon

    Gideon 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,446
    Joined:
    Apr 13, 2006
    Wow that is rough when they even struggle with a new PCI standard.

    https://www.thefpsreview.com/2020/0...omet-lake-s-processors-and-z490-motherboards/

    Intel’s upcoming Z490 (Socket 1200) motherboards were designed with PCIe 4.0 support in mind, but despite having the necessary components to do so, they won’t be flaunting those speeds. Sources claim that Intel had trouble implementing PCIe 4.0 into the Comet Lake chipset due to unacceptable amounts of jitter, so retail Z490 motherboards will perform no better than PCIe 3.0.
     
    Gideon, Jan 23, 2020 at 12:31 AM
    Gideon, Jan 23, 2020 at 12:31 AM
    #1
    Red Falcon and erek like this.
  2. Jan 23, 2020 at 12:50 AM #2
    Red Falcon

    Red Falcon [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    10,125
    Joined:
    May 7, 2007
    So, PCIe 3.0++++++ then?
     
    Red Falcon, Jan 23, 2020 at 12:50 AM
    Red Falcon, Jan 23, 2020 at 12:50 AM
    #2
    rgMekanic and clockdogg like this.
  3. Jan 23, 2020 at 12:51 AM #3
    jmilcher

    jmilcher [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,440
    Joined:
    Feb 3, 2008
    All I can say is ouch. Glad I wasn’t waiting for this and just went AMD this round.
     
    jmilcher, Jan 23, 2020 at 12:51 AM
    jmilcher, Jan 23, 2020 at 12:51 AM
    #3
    rgMekanic and JAB Creations like this.
  4. Jan 23, 2020 at 1:30 AM #4
    rgMekanic

    rgMekanic [H]ard|News

    Messages:
    4,072
    Joined:
    May 13, 2013
    "Hey guys! Here's a new processor! It's pretty much the same as the last one, but with a NEW SOCKET!"
     
    rgMekanic, Jan 23, 2020 at 1:30 AM
    rgMekanic, Jan 23, 2020 at 1:30 AM
    #4
  5. Jan 23, 2020 at 1:32 AM #5
    cjcox

    cjcox [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,393
    Joined:
    Jun 7, 2004
    "It works!"

    How fast?

    "PCIe 5.0!"

    Let me see...

    "Just a second while I apply Intel mitigations..."

    How fast?

    "PCIe 3.0... darn..."
     
    cjcox, Jan 23, 2020 at 1:32 AM
    cjcox, Jan 23, 2020 at 1:32 AM
    #5
    Red Falcon and erek like this.
  6. Jan 23, 2020 at 1:33 AM #6
    erek

    erek [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,219
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    hah @ darn
     
    erek, Jan 23, 2020 at 1:33 AM
    erek, Jan 23, 2020 at 1:33 AM
    #6
  7. Jan 23, 2020 at 1:35 AM #7
    cybereality

    cybereality [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,951
    Joined:
    Mar 22, 2008
    Wow! Intel is just handing the keys over to AMD.
     
    cybereality, Jan 23, 2020 at 1:35 AM
    cybereality, Jan 23, 2020 at 1:35 AM
    #7