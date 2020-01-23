Intel Drops PCIe 4.0 support for Comet Lake

Wow that is rough when they even struggle with a new PCI standard. https://www.thefpsreview.com/2020/0...omet-lake-s-processors-and-z490-motherboards/ Intel’s upcoming Z490 (Socket 1200) motherboards were designed with PCIe 4.0 support in mind, but despite having the necessary components to do so, they won’t be flaunting those speeds. Sources claim that Intel had trouble implementing PCIe 4.0 into the Comet Lake chipset due to unacceptable amounts of jitter, so retail Z490 motherboards will perform no better than PCIe 3.0.