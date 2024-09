As a guy who has talked with customers face-to-face and sold gaming PCs out of a brick-and-mortar store for over a decade:



There are some who "just want the best" and will 'sort by price: highest-to-lowest' and add two of the top result to cart.



I keep saying this, but PC Gaming is an INCREDIBLY, INCREDIBLY, REDICULOUSLY cheap hobby. like, to the point of parody.



Think of ANY hobby where $10,000 can get you the literal endgame 'can't get any better' 'top 10 in the world' 'literally can't spend any more money' example of that hobby.





motorbikes?

import cars?

RC planes/cars?

woodworking?

machining/metalwork?

camping/4x4?

sailing/fishing?

hunting/shooting?





Nothing as cheap as PCs. $750? Thats a weekend for most hobbies. So the fact that there's a LOT of people (more than you think, Yes, I'm talking to YOU, yes YOU: more than YOU THINK) who look at dropping $5-6K on a PC and think "Hey, that's 1/3 of the price of my mid-range boat motor"... Spending an extra $100-$200 bucks on getting "The top end" versus "The second to top end" is a fart in the wind.