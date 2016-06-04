Intel CEO: Most People Only Replace A PC After 5-6 Years

Since I have heard 2017 will be worse than 2008. I may have to sell it to stay afloat some. I did have a Asus P8Z68-V. The board went to hell within the first 6 months. I checked the CPU socket for bent pins and did not see any. The board started acting weird after a firmware update. Well I thought it was that. The problems continued. So I just said screw it and bought another board. The current one I have now. After taking the CPU off the P8, some of the CPU pins were bent. I am still wondering how the hell that happened. I make sure I don't do something like that, I take extra care with installing. The case I have is at least 5 years old and the motherboard is newer.

I have no reason to upgrade the board at all. The new memory is really good. The SSD is having issues though. Getting really bad read/write 4k speeds and regular read write speeds have dropped to 320 MB/s out of 550. The Samsung pro's are suppose to be top of the line for it's day. They don't seem to be lasting very long. The 3/4TB hdd prices are still super high. Time will tell though. Just get ready to sell the computers you have now to for extra cash if the economy starts to takes a nose dive.