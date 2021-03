Red Falcon said: This is some seriously bad editing, and false advertising... Click to expand...

It's an artifact from boosting the screen brightness and contrast in post-processing. It's incredibly difficult to take photos and videos of lit displays; they shot it to capture the whole scene and then boosted the screen to make it look natural.There isn't really any way to get around some level of post-processing with photos or video no matter how it's being presented. Some cameras even do some of this automatically without human intervention.I'm guessing for video he set up some kind of macro that looks for screen shapes and stuck his thumb in there even though it was covering the corner.