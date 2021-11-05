Intel Arc - Xᵉ Super Sampling

Armenius
Intel is introducing its own AI-based upscaling algorithm with their forthcoming Arc GPUs. XᵉSS is an open standard that will support other video cards, but it will take advantage of specific hardware support present in Arc GPUs.
https://www.intel.com/content/www/u...al-technology/arc-discrete-graphics/xess.html
Demo in Riftbreaker:
