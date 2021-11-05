Intel Arc - Xᵉ Super Sampling

CrimsonKnight13

CrimsonKnight13

That looks great. I'm truly interested in seeing how far they go with the performance & what codec acceleration is included.
 
Armenius

Armenius

CrimsonKnight13 said:
That looks great. I'm truly interested in seeing how far they go with the performance & what codec acceleration is included.
It looks okay. One thing that sticks out is how some of the particle effects disappeared in the upscaling process. The upscalar is too focused on the models and textures, completely ignoring the post-process effects.
 
CrimsonKnight13

CrimsonKnight13

Armenius said:
It looks okay. One thing that sticks out is how some of the particle effects disappeared in the upscaling process. The upscalar is too focused on the models and textures, completely ignoring the post-process effects.
Ah, I wasn't paying that close attention (max of 480p here at work...). They might need to turn it down a bit then.
 
Armenius

Armenius

CrimsonKnight13 said:
Ah, I wasn't paying that close attention (max of 480p here at work...). They might need to turn it down a bit then.
You can see the most obvious parts at 480p in the lower-left corner of the base where the lightning effect is emanating and how the surrounding lights are affected.
 
CrimsonKnight13

CrimsonKnight13

Armenius said:
You can see the most obvious parts at 480p in the lower-left corner of the base where the lightning effect is emanating and how the surrounding lights are affected.
Wow... definitely no glow. That makes everything sharp & boring. :eek:
 
