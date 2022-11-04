Intel Arc... Firmware requires Intel/Intel

It looks like it only requires the Intel ME in order to update the GPU's firmware.



I guess you could use it on a non-intel system, and transfer it over to an intel system if you need a firmware update, but that would be a pain in the ass.



Honestly, interchangeability of components is one of the bedrocks of why the PC has been successful.



Any lock-outs or lock-ins are just a bad idea, and amount to market manipulation, IMHO.