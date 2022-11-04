Intel Arc... Firmware requires Intel/Intel

It looks like it only requires the Intel ME in order to update the GPU's firmware.

I guess you could use it on a non-intel system, and transfer it over to an intel system if you need a firmware update, but that would be a pain in the ass.

Honestly, interchangeability of components is one of the bedrocks of why the PC has been successful.

Any lock-outs or lock-ins are just a bad idea, and amount to market manipulation, IMHO.
 
Indeed. I get that most people rarely if ever flash a GPU firmware.
But if any companies GPUs would end up needing a firmware update at some point... :)
 
Agreed.

I wonder though. I suspect many GPU's flash firmware in the background during driver updates, don't they?

I feel like my 6900xt does this, judging by the fact that my "more power tool" settings get reset with new driver installs.

I'm not entirely clear on where the more power settings reside though. Might just be in the registry, but the tool does depend on having the GPU's firmware....
 
That. Gamers without a budget, like myself, may keep cards for years. I never needed to do a firmware update on mine. However... Intel lauched an entirely new product that already had some public disbelief before even reaching the shelves. It'd be very dumb from them to require coupling with their cpus to do anything on such cards.
 
Whelp, that's...bad. I was thinking about getting one of these for another PC (not my main) but not if it's locked to Intel for FW updates.
 
I'm pretty sure MPT works in Windows. If there was VBIOS access, I bet the RAM clock lock would be bypassed.
 
