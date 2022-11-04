Intel Arc... Firmware requires Intel/Intel

https://www.phoronix.com/news/Intel-GSC-Firmware-Needs-ME
Only Intel could pull something so silly.
I mean I have had hardware that required me to boot into windows to flash. But requiring an Intel CPU ?
Hopefully that is something the consider changing if they plan to still make a second gen GPU.
