Intel Alder Lake-S 12th Gen Hybrid CPU Leaks Again With 16 Cores And 24 Threads

"The listing also identifies the Alder Lake-S chip as having a 1.38GHz clock and a...17.6GHz max turbo clockspeed! Better break out the vat of liquid nitrogen, because unless Intel struck a deal with the devil, there is no way Alder Lake-S is hitting 17.6GHz on air or even liquid cooling.
Of course, that is a mis-reading by Geekbench, given that this is a very early ES chip. But hey, we can dream, right? In any event, the listing also shows 30MB of L3 cache.
As to the performance of this early sample, it scored 996 in the single-core test, and 6,931 in the multi-core test. Those are ho-hum scores. For reference, in the Core i7-11700K versus Ryzen 7 5800X showdown we wrote about yesterday, both posted Geekbench scores that are around 100 percent higher in both single-core and multi-core categories.
That is not unexpected, though, given the early stage and presumably low clocks (based on the base clock reading). Finalized Alder Lake-S hardware should definitely perform quite a bit better than this showing, as well as bring some nifty new technologies to the table, like PCI Express 5.0 and DDR5 RAM support."
https://hothardware.com/news/intel-alder-lake-s-hybrid-cpu-leaks-16-cores-24-threads
