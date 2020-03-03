Sent payment to Ins0mnyteq for 2x Optane 16GB drives February 15.



February 19 he sent PM saying he would mail them “in the morning”



February 26 he sent email saying had a family issue and had been out of town but would mail them “tomorrow” or refund.



Sent another email Sunday asking for update, and yesterday asking for refund.



No response. Will be filing PayPal claim tonight.