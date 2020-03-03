Ins0mnyteq

EnderW

Sent payment to Ins0mnyteq for 2x Optane 16GB drives February 15.

February 19 he sent PM saying he would mail them “in the morning”

February 26 he sent email saying had a family issue and had been out of town but would mail them “tomorrow” or refund.

Sent another email Sunday asking for update, and yesterday asking for refund.

No response. Will be filing PayPal claim tonight.
 
SuicidalGoat

I bought some SSDs from him on 1/26 and it did take an uncomfortable while for shipment/messaging after payment. He had good heatware and mentioned being busy with work in one of the messages so i just waited. He did pull through and i got the SSDs sometime after valentines day (I dont recall the exact date)
 
