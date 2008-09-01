Ikea desk gallery

AltTabbins

AltTabbins

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 29, 2005
Messages
19,825
Welcome to the Ikea desk gallery! Please feel free to leave pictures, make comments, or ask the community anything Ikea related.
As of December 2015, this thread has 3,600 replies and almost 3.5 million views!

Post up your Ikea desks/workstations here.
Please keep comments to a minimum and avoid quoting pictures.
 
dC0m

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 21, 2008
Messages
5,285
I have the Ikea Galant series. Thankfully I just did some Labor Day cleaning....

Here's the Pics, sorry for the messy wires underneath:


 
M

mavalpha

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jan 3, 2005
Messages
10,452
Agree with the Galant, series, though mine is the glass conference table (rectangular, not oval). I hate small desks. I'll post pics when I remember to get my camera out of my car.
 
H

Herl

Weaksauce
Joined
Aug 28, 2008
Messages
65


The desk is a GALANT series 43'

I built the 2nd teir piece out of a LACK shelf and a set of 4 CAPITA coffee table legs
 
P

prodigee

Gawd
Joined
May 27, 2008
Messages
987
here's my jerker sorry about the lack of focus










can someone tell me if the Fredrik shelves and height extenders will work with the Jerker because i really need another shelf as you can see
 
legcramp

legcramp

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Aug 16, 2004
Messages
10,900


I wish I didn't have to use flash but the lighting sucks on camera in my room :)

And zip ties does wonders for the wiring since I forgot to buy the gasket thing that Ikea sells.
 
B

Blazestorm

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jan 17, 2007
Messages
6,940
Once I get my HDTV back in I'll do a little cleaning and post up the "Effektiv" desk I got for free off Craigslist...

Basically a shittier Galant... but free is :D

Basically a shittier Galant... but free is :D
 
E

Empty_Quarter

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 23, 2007
Messages
2,247
Ikea Frederik with custom made shelf. Bought for how-ever much it goes for new in Ikea.



aardvark sandwich said:
The Fredrik is not as wide as the Jerker.
Click to expand...
Just like the Jerker, the Frederik comes in two sizes, a large one, and a smaller one with shelfs, both of them is equal in size to the Jerker counterpart (errr... I think)
 
legcramp

legcramp

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Aug 16, 2004
Messages
10,900
nah the largest frederik is still not as deep as the 36" depth of the jerker.
 
N

neoice

Gawd
Joined
Feb 8, 2006
Messages
763
hey dC0m what style is that , and how much did that run, Also does Ikea Ship now does anyone know????

Thats exactly what im looking for

Thats exactly what im looking for
 
H

Herl

Weaksauce
Joined
Aug 28, 2008
Messages
65
osk.ocelot said:
Hey Herl, if you dont mind what monitor is that?
Click to expand...


Its a Samsung LNT3253H 32-Inch LCD HDTV, however this is only a temporary measure once I move again I'll be switching back to a standard LCD monitor.
 
M

Mr. Wolf

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 8, 2006
Messages
7,162
I'll join the party with my Galant setup. I'm still in the market for a 30" LCD, but this is how everything looks now. I really need to get one of those Signum cable management things that mount under the desk. Of course, I've been telling that to myself for the last year. :p



 
T

thecomputeraddict

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 27, 2008
Messages
300
Hopefully soon I'll buy an Ikea galant for my bedroom once I get my unused tube tv out of there. and maybe once I get it redone
 
D

dC0m

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 21, 2008
Messages
5,285
neoice said:
hey dC0m what style is that , and how much did that run, Also does Ikea Ship now does anyone know????

Thats exactly what im looking for
Click to expand...
It's the Galant series and it's the Beech Veneer color. They have a lighter color which is the Birch Veneer. My setup with the "T" legs and extension piece cost me around $320. I picked up myself and installed it on my own.
 
T

Tai

Gawd
Joined
Apr 30, 2007
Messages
884
These are my old setups, I'm still in search for a quality desk.



 
J

jcmuse

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 10, 2006
Messages
329
that looks like a twin though. They don't seem to sell a twin malm? edit: nvm i found it thanks.
 
AltTabbins

AltTabbins

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 29, 2005
Messages
19,825
Tai said:
These are my old setups, I'm still in search for a quality desk.

Click to expand...
Not to sound too femmie or anything, but that blue paint on your walls is just awesome. I love that and the contrasting dark brown. Very cool setup. Makes me wish I was still single and living out of my room lol.
 
T

Tai

Gawd
Joined
Apr 30, 2007
Messages
884
jcmuse said:
hey is that an ikea bed? .. or where can i find a bed like that?
Click to expand...
I wouldn't recommend you buying that frame. It collapses on me couple of times so I got rid of all my ikea furniture. I'm currently looking for a white desk, IMO white will look a lot better than dark brown with my blue walls.

Edit: I like the desk frame but the top sucks.

Edit: I like the desk frame but the top sucks.
 
Last edited:
D

dC0m

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 21, 2008
Messages
5,285
Ikea desk are cheap for the price and does a hell of a job for a table.

The beds look alright but are also cheap in material and wouldn't trust it.
 
D

dmw16

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jun 29, 2004
Messages
141
I bought a Galant desk after seeing this thread the other day. Will post pics once I am moved into my new place.
 
N

neoice

Gawd
Joined
Feb 8, 2006
Messages
763
Does Ikea Ship now, or is it still in store pickup, cuase i would luv too get 2 of those Galant Desk setups but the close ikea place is 3 hrs away
 
D

dmw16

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jun 29, 2004
Messages
141
I got the black-brown with the T-shaped legs. Not the full corner, I got the right hand with an extension.

Yes, they ship. Thankfully they also deliver as the damn thing didn't fit in my car. Oh well, cost another $80 for delivery, but it will come the day after we move in which means one less thing to put on the truck (actually 7 boxes).

The guy at Ikea was really helpful showing me all the optional configurations and he said the desks are well made (he seemed honest, not just selling it).

I also got a small half round end piece w/ 4" legs to act as a little monitor riser on the guys suggestion. Should work well.
 
