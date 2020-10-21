If you don't raid, why not?

So I have played wow since early BC and I only raided in wrath and Cata... I no longer raid because I personally find the idea of repeating the same content over and over tedious and more like a Job. Now when I play I get my main to max level, decently geared, transmogged, then I level my alts accordingly. As of the end of BFA I have every class on alliance max level, with several duplicated horde side. As I level each character I try different areas and do alot of exploring. I am a very casual player.Why don't you raid? if you raid I don't care