If Navi matches 3080 in Raster performance but not Ray Tracing... will we care?

Given that Ray Tracing is the newest 'shiney' that everyone wants... but few games actually do well (atm), is Ray Tracing likely to be the 'killer app' feature that Nvidia wants us to believe?The above link suggests that 3080 will beat Navi when RT is enabled... but in some titles, w/o RT enabled - Navi wins.And does the 'futureproofing' potential of 3080 - when new games come out with good RT (and not just pasted on shiney for the sake of shiney) mitigate in favor of waiting for 3080 come November when stocks still are not available, but Navi is?