iCUE draining my i7 9700k

I recently purchased 5 Corsair 120mm fans and of course had to download the iCUE software to be able to manage all that sweet rgb.

Problem is the software is draining my CPU. Requiring 20%.

I already uninstalled but I hate that I can't edit the rgb on the fans like I had them with the software.

I loved the customization abilities but damn I can't afford to have 20% of my CPU under load.

My specs are in my signature but I have an i7 9700k for reference.

Has anybody else had these issues with iCUE or have any ideas on a solution?