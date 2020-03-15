IceDigger's Ebay Auction Sales - All sorts of Stuffs!

IceDigger

IceDigger

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Feb 22, 2001
Messages
11,633
Attached are all the ebay auctions I am starting to sell a lot of the games I don't play.

Updated: 08/25/22

http://stores.ebay.com/lscomputers

PC Stuffs!

CPUs

Intel Core i3-3240 3.4GHz CPU Processor (SR0RH)
Intel Core i5-4570 3.2GHz Quad-Core (SR14E) Processor
Intel Core i5-4440 - 3.1 GHz Quad-Core (SR14F) Processor

Storage

Seagate Barracuda ST8000DM004 8TB 3.5" SATA III Internal Hard Drive (2CX188-568)

Networking

Mikrotik Routerboard 450
Cisco Meraki MS220-48

Server / NAS Stuffs

Dell EqualLogic Type 15 Controller Module E09M003
Asustor Lockerstor 2 Gen2, 2-Bay NAS, USB C, 4GB DDR4, 2.5GB NICS

Desktops

Dell OptiPlex 3040 - i3 6100T, 16GB RAM, No Storage or AC Adapter - Works Great!
Lenovo Thinkcentre M710Q - Intel i3-6100T, 16GB RAM, WITH AC Adapter, No storage


Laptops

Dell Latitude E5470: i5 6300U - 16GB RAM - No Storage, Battery, or AC Adapter
Dell Latitude 13 7370 M5-6Y57, 8 GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Win 11 Pro, No Charger

Misc Accessories

Extron IPL T S2 Two Serial Port IP Link Pro Control Processor
Dell AX510PA Computer Speakers WITH Power Cord
USB 3.0 A Male to B Male Printer Scanner Cable 6'
StarTech.com (SV231DD2DUA) 2-Ports External KVM / audio / USB switch
Extron DXP 44 HD 4K Series Rack 1U HDMI Digital Crosspoint Matrix Switcher

Gotta pay for IVF without taking out a loan and baby #2 on the way! For a good cause guys!

Most are in fantastic condition.

Finally made a store.

Just put up a bunch of Dell mini desktops and Latitude laptops!
 
Last edited:
IceDigger

IceDigger

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Feb 22, 2001
Messages
11,633
FrgMstr said:
Range extender worth a damn?
Click to expand...
Thats a good question. I recommend using powerline converters rather than range extenders. They work MUCH better if all the electrical in the house is on the same panel.

The nighthawks are one of the better ones available though.
 
N

NovaCloud

Gawd
Joined
Feb 19, 2005
Messages
515
Good luck mate! That shit is SUPER expensive! My best friend did it and he was fortunate to get a baby boy and also another baby boy a year later without the IVF. I am about to get sniped since I have my fourth kid less than 6 years lol.. I am done...
 
OFaceSIG

OFaceSIG

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 31, 2009
Messages
3,340
IceDigger said:
Thats a good question. I recommend using powerline converters rather than range extenders. They work MUCH better if all the electrical in the house is on the same panel.

The nighthawks are one of the better ones available though.
Click to expand...
I've found MoCA adapters to be vastly better than powerline.
 
SPARTAN VI

SPARTAN VI

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 12, 2004
Messages
8,374
OFaceSIG said:
I've found MoCA adapters to be vastly better than powerline.
Click to expand...
This x1000. It's basically full speed Ethernet in any room that has a coax connection, which should not only be common in most homes anyway, but likely already in key areas throughout the house. I'm using these to get an ethernet backbone on my wireless AP's throughout my house.

IME, powerline adapters were comparable to WiFi in jitter/latency tests.
 
C

chameleoneel

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 15, 2005
Messages
5,951
SPARTAN VI said:
This x1000. It's basically full speed Ethernet in any room that has a coax connection, which should not only be common in most homes anyway, but likely already in key areas throughout the house. I'm using these to get an ethernet backbone on my wireless AP's throughout my house.

IME, powerline adapters were comparable to WiFi in jitter/latency tests.
Click to expand...
Yeah I dunno. I can't remember ever being in a house, which had coaxial to anything other than the living room and the secondary living room. There could be some regional or even company specific construction trends, to put coaxial into bedrooms. But....I haven't really seen it. And while growing up, we had to run coaxial ourselves, to get it in extra rooms.
 
IceDigger

IceDigger

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Feb 22, 2001
Messages
11,633
Updated price on Optiplex 3040 to $90 :D

I have around 40 and want to blow them out fast.
 
IceDigger

IceDigger

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Feb 22, 2001
Messages
11,633
Added some Dell XPS 9350 laptops. Really nice ultra portables with thunderbolt.
 
O

owkia

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 27, 2007
Messages
4,606
Heads up, your Dell 3040 listing has both an i5 and an i3 cpu listed. Title says i3, 'item specifics' and 'about this product' say i5, then i3 again down in the actual listing description.
 
IceDigger

IceDigger

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Feb 22, 2001
Messages
11,633
Just put up a bunch of Dell mini desktops and Latitude laptops!
 
  • Like
Reactions: erek
like this
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top