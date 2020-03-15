IceDigger's Ebay Auction Sales - All sorts of Stuffs!

IceDigger
Attached are all the ebay auctions I am starting to sell a lot of the games I don't play.
Updated: 08/25/22
http://stores.ebay.com/lscomputers
PC Stuffs!
CPUs
Intel Core i3-3240 3.4GHz CPU Processor (SR0RH)
Intel Core i5-4570 3.2GHz Quad-Core (SR14E) Processor
Intel Core i5-4440 - 3.1 GHz Quad-Core (SR14F) Processor
Storage
Seagate Barracuda ST8000DM004 8TB 3.5" SATA III Internal Hard Drive (2CX188-568)
Networking
Mikrotik Routerboard 450
Cisco Meraki MS220-48
Server / NAS Stuffs
Dell EqualLogic Type 15 Controller Module E09M003
Asustor Lockerstor 2 Gen2, 2-Bay NAS, USB C, 4GB DDR4, 2.5GB NICS
Desktops
Dell OptiPlex 3040 - i3 6100T, 16GB RAM, No Storage or AC Adapter - Works Great!
Lenovo Thinkcentre M710Q - Intel i3-6100T, 16GB RAM, WITH AC Adapter, No storage
Laptops
Dell Latitude E5470: i5 6300U - 16GB RAM - No Storage, Battery, or AC Adapter
Dell Latitude 13 7370 M5-6Y57, 8 GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Win 11 Pro, No Charger
Misc Accessories
Extron IPL T S2 Two Serial Port IP Link Pro Control Processor
Dell AX510PA Computer Speakers WITH Power Cord
USB 3.0 A Male to B Male Printer Scanner Cable 6'
StarTech.com (SV231DD2DUA) 2-Ports External KVM / audio / USB switch
Extron DXP 44 HD 4K Series Rack 1U HDMI Digital Crosspoint Matrix Switcher
Gotta pay for IVF without taking out a loan and baby #2 on the way! For a good cause guys!
Most are in fantastic condition.
Finally made a store.
Just put up a bunch of Dell mini desktops and Latitude laptops!
