I7 10700k or not?

Hello All,
I'm currently rocking an r7 2700x on an asrock x470 taichi (that I'm not crazy about, nvme drives disappear sometimes and also usb issues)with a 5700xt and was looking to upgrade to zen3 5800x, but I think the availability and pricing is ridiculous. I can get the 10700k for $290-330 and a decent z490 board for $170, (gigabyte z490 aorus elite ac) seems like a better deal for similar performance for 1440 p gaming and light editing work. I'm not a fanboy either way but have to go bang for your buck, just wondering what everybody thinks about this as it seems things have flip-flopped. Will I be satisfied or will I regret? I appreciate any advice on this proposition.
 
You can find a 10700k sub 300? Lucky duck. The best I found was 310ish.

The general comparison sites would lend towards the 10700k being an above par performance than the 2700x. Sounds like you'll be getting a bigger 'wow' factor with board stability.
 
