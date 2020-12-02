I7 10700k or not?

Hello All,

I'm currently rocking an r7 2700x on an asrock x470 taichi (that I'm not crazy about, nvme drives disappear sometimes and also usb issues)with a 5700xt and was looking to upgrade to zen3 5800x, but I think the availability and pricing is ridiculous. I can get the 10700k for $290-330 and a decent z490 board for $170, (gigabyte z490 aorus elite ac) seems like a better deal for similar performance for 1440 p gaming and light editing work. I'm not a fanboy either way but have to go bang for your buck, just wondering what everybody thinks about this as it seems things have flip-flopped. Will I be satisfied or will I regret? I appreciate any advice on this proposition.