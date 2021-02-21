I7 10700 build

Do I need the “k” unlocked version if I don’t plan on overclocking anything? It’s about $50 more.



intel-core-i7-10700k-10th-generation-8-core-16-thread-3-8-ghz-5-1-ghz-turbo-socket-lga1200-unlocked-desktop-processor



Vs



intel-core-i7-10700-10th-generation-8-core-16-thread-2-9-ghz-4-8-ghz-turbo-socket-lga1200-locked-desktop



Also could you recommend a good mATX mobo (msi if possible) and memory?