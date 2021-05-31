I5-11600 hitting 100c

My neighbors kid bought a cyber power pc with the mentioned cpu. He told me it is constantly shutting down. I had him install core temp and send me a pic after 10-15 minutes of gaming. It shows the cores hitting 100c. Looking it up on ark it looks like 100c is the max for that cpu and it’s shutting itself done. It has some dinky ass cooler on it. I pulled it and the thermal compound looked good. I removed it and put some mx7 or whatever I had laying around. I’m gonna tell him to return it to Best Buy as he has only had it 4 days. The fan rpm never leaves ~1700rpm as it heats up.am I right to say those temps are not right?