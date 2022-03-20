i5-11400 build questions

Thinking about building a PC around the i5-11400 to get a bump in single thread performance over my current i7-8700. I don't do any gaming; I'm only going for reliability and single thread performance. A few questions about this prospective build:

1. The other CPU I was considering is the i5-10400, but that's about the same, maybe very slightly worse than my existing i7-8700. Are Passmark single thread ratings a fairly good indicator of relative performance you can expect to see for different CPUs on single threaded apps?
1647785613453.png


2. The i5-11400 is currently $150 at MicroCenter. Seems like a very good deal, but I don't follow the CPU market. Are these available at this price often? Or should I buy now even if I'm not ready to build for another couple of months?

3. What is a good reliable motherboard to pair with the i5-11400? I'd like integrated graphics support/ports, and a board that will also pair well with 11th gen i7 or i9 so that I have an upgrade path down the road. Also should have 4 memory slots. I will not be overclocking, so I don't think I need a Z series mobo, but I know very little about mobos. Again, not doing any gaming.

4. Any other factors I should be considering given my goal of getting a bump in single thread performance on a budget?
 
I would probably get a 12400 with a DDR4 motherboard at this point for a little more money. It's passmark single thread is ~3500. Otherwise, I don't think that the move to a 11400 is worth it when you have to buy a new motherboard anyway.
 
I'd go 12th generation instead of 11th. The price difference is minimal.
 
DooKey said:
I'd go 12th generation instead of 11th. The price difference is minimal.
And the difference in single core performance between 11 and 12th gen is greater than the difference between the 8 and 11th gen.
 
kirbyrj said:
And the difference in single core performance between 11 and 12th gen is greater than the difference between the 8 and 11th gen.
Not to mention there is a possible upgrade path in the future. May not be a big upgrade but there is still an upgrade to generation 13 incoming.
 
