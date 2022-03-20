i5-11400 build questions

Thinking about building a PC around the i5-11400 to get a bump in single thread performance over my current i7-8700. I don't do any gaming; I'm only going for reliability and single thread performance. A few questions about this prospective build:1. The other CPU I was considering is the i5-10400, but that's about the same, maybe very slightly worse than my existing i7-8700. Are Passmark single thread ratings a fairly good indicator of relative performance you can expect to see for different CPUs on single threaded apps?2. The i5-11400 is currently $150 at MicroCenter. Seems like a very good deal, but I don't follow the CPU market. Are these available at this price often? Or should I buy now even if I'm not ready to build for another couple of months?3. What is a good reliable motherboard to pair with the i5-11400? I'd like integrated graphics support/ports, and a board that will also pair well with 11th gen i7 or i9 so that I have an upgrade path down the road. Also should have 4 memory slots. I will not be overclocking, so I don't think I need a Z series mobo, but I know very little about mobos. Again, not doing any gaming.4. Any other factors I should be considering given my goal of getting a bump in single thread performance on a budget?