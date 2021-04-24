I went camping...

Okay, so here where I live, there's a local Micro Center like 20 minutes away. Lately, been going there, setting up chairs, and just chill overnight with a bunch of gamers and computer enthusiasts. We were all there for a reason: To see if there are any GPUs in the truck. Sometimes there were few, which were gone by the time the List Master got to me. One time, I had a chance for an RTX 3060, and another time, an RTX 2060. Both times I passed, since both wouldn't be an upgrade to my RTX 2080. Went there again Wednesday night and Thursday morning, I was 6th or 7th in the line, and voila!!! I finally got an RTX 3090, an EVGA FTW3 Ultra!!! Woo hoo!!! Beautiful card. It will be a very special card just because of how hard it was to get one. One time, a guy drove 5 hours only to go back home empty-handed.



It was a great experience. Got to talk to many nice people from all over the city/state and learned what kind of games they play.



Happiest camper! That's me!!!