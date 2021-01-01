I think its a trap, Told I could build a new PC.

Snappshoota
[H]ard|Gawd
Jun 8, 2005
- 1,907
So...
I was told I will be allowed a budget of $1k for a new PC, by the other half with in the next few pay periods.
Now the PCmasterrace in me is extremely giddy, but I have no clue where to start anymore as its been a few years of even thinking about parts.
PC currently:
Viewsonic 24" curved freesync 1080p
i5 9400f with some "aftermarket|" Dark something RGB HSF
16gb Gskill ripjaws 3000
MSI B360 mortar
Sapphire 5700XT
650W EVGA PSU
120GB Kingston SSD
TB WD HD
2TB WD HD
Thermaltake Core V21
Logitech Mouse and Keyboard (Content on Both)
So I love blowing money on PC parts, but im stumped..
Is there a next move, or just buy some PC peripherals? New wheel/pedals/handbrake/shifter.
Im a FPS and racing kinda guy.
COD, BeamNG, Asseto, Insurgency, EFT, CS, Squad, Rfactor.. ETC
