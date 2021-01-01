I think its a trap, Told I could build a new PC.

So...



I was told I will be allowed a budget of $1k for a new PC, by the other half with in the next few pay periods.



Now the PCmasterrace in me is extremely giddy, but I have no clue where to start anymore as its been a few years of even thinking about parts.



PC currently:

Viewsonic 24" curved freesync 1080p

i5 9400f with some "aftermarket|" Dark something RGB HSF

16gb Gskill ripjaws 3000

MSI B360 mortar

Sapphire 5700XT

650W EVGA PSU

120GB Kingston SSD

TB WD HD

2TB WD HD

Thermaltake Core V21

Logitech Mouse and Keyboard (Content on Both)



So I love blowing money on PC parts, but im stumped..



Is there a next move, or just buy some PC peripherals? New wheel/pedals/handbrake/shifter.



Im a FPS and racing kinda guy.



COD, BeamNG, Asseto, Insurgency, EFT, CS, Squad, Rfactor.. ETC