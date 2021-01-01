I think its a trap, Told I could build a new PC.

So...

I was told I will be allowed a budget of $1k for a new PC, by the other half with in the next few pay periods.

Now the PCmasterrace in me is extremely giddy, but I have no clue where to start anymore as its been a few years of even thinking about parts.

PC currently:
Viewsonic 24" curved freesync 1080p
i5 9400f with some "aftermarket|" Dark something RGB HSF
16gb Gskill ripjaws 3000
MSI B360 mortar
Sapphire 5700XT
650W EVGA PSU
120GB Kingston SSD
TB WD HD
2TB WD HD
Thermaltake Core V21
Logitech Mouse and Keyboard (Content on Both)

So I love blowing money on PC parts, but im stumped..

Is there a next move, or just buy some PC peripherals? New wheel/pedals/handbrake/shifter.

Im a FPS and racing kinda guy.

COD, BeamNG, Asseto, Insurgency, EFT, CS, Squad, Rfactor.. ETC
 
$1k is not going to get you a whole system that's significantly better than what you have, but a GPU and monitor upgrade would fit well into that budget. Of course getting your hands on a gpu right now is easier said than done...
 
indeed, new pedals. and maybe a couple 24" curved monitors? Hotas and become an FPS/Racing/Sim guy?
 
Yeah, I was kinda thinking my PC is pretty decent for a mid range build..

Im honestly thinking New SSD as OS drive, and maybe a VR head set.

Tho I have been checking out some reviews on some belt driven wheels. (y)
 
a big NVMe SSD and some peripherals to enhance yr gaming experience does seem like the move. Save the big upgrades for later in 2021 when GPUs are actually purchasable
 
