I need help picking a motherboard

Hi,
I just got shipping confirmation on my GPU and since all I need now is a motherboard and a CPU I'm kinda confused as to what I should get to match my build, it's been over 7 years since I've done one and there are a bunch of new things that confuses me and I'd hate to get something that would end up being wrong since I orinally wanted to make it somewhat budget but the GPU ended up costing 900$ Canadian (taxes in, obviously) so the budget went out the window but I'd still like it if I could find a decent motherboard for under 200$ CAD IF possible.
So, parts, here's what I have so far :
GPU: MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3070
Ram : Crucial Ballistix 3200 MHz DDR4 (32gb 4 8gb sticks)
SSD: Samsung 970 EVO Plus 500GB NVMe M.2
PSU: Corsair RM (2019) 750 W 80+ Gold
CPU: Ryzen 5 5600x I don't have it, sadly but that's what I plan to get, it's on pre-order.
Now I've read that those ram sticks are good to OC which I've never done but they are a good match for Ryzen CPUs, I originally had purchased a MSI Gaming Edge Plus WI-FI before Black Friday but for some reason the retailer decided to cancel it without telling me, it was a pretty good deal with the Steam rebate but now it's way overpriced, what's a decent but not too expensive alternative? I'm more of a "plug and play" type of builder, I don't mind playing with the RAM OC a bit but I won't get into crazy overclocks on anything I just want it to work and work well, the WIFI isn't needed as I have a WIFI dongle at home I purchased for my old PC before it died on me.
I'm super excited about the whole project coming for a core2duo and a 7950 so ... yay !
Thanks hopefully I posted it in the right sub-forum!
