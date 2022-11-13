I just used thermal grizzly conductonout and I'm freaking out should I be worried?

Hey guys/gals so I just finished my upgrade build on my main rig with the new EK Quantum block on my 12700kf using the liquid metal thermal grizzly conductonout application and I'm freaking out reading some reviewers saying that is "bakes" or "engraves" or "burns" itself into the cpu or the IHS? Do I have anything to worry about? I just ordered the Noctua NT-H1 paste which will come in next week in case I need to swap the liquid metal for the traditional thermal "paste".

Who can guide me in the right direction because the last thing I want is to reapply this liquid metal every 3 months or whatever I mos def don't have the time to do this. I have always left my arctic sliver on for actual years and never had any temperature issues always low and cool and would like to keep this trend going. Not realizing the drawbacks of liquid metal I tried it and now am feeling regretful help me understand the cons of liquid past before It's too late please! Thanks!