I just used thermal grizzly conductonout and I'm freaking out should I be worried?

xDiVolatilX

xDiVolatilX

Gawd
Joined
Jul 24, 2021
Messages
611
Hey guys/gals so I just finished my upgrade build on my main rig with the new EK Quantum block on my 12700kf using the liquid metal thermal grizzly conductonout application and I'm freaking out reading some reviewers saying that is "bakes" or "engraves" or "burns" itself into the cpu or the IHS? Do I have anything to worry about? I just ordered the Noctua NT-H1 paste which will come in next week in case I need to swap the liquid metal for the traditional thermal "paste".
Who can guide me in the right direction because the last thing I want is to reapply this liquid metal every 3 months or whatever I mos def don't have the time to do this. I have always left my arctic sliver on for actual years and never had any temperature issues always low and cool and would like to keep this trend going. Not realizing the drawbacks of liquid metal I tried it and now am feeling regretful help me understand the cons of liquid past before It's too late please! Thanks!
 
N

NateD

n00b
Joined
Mar 27, 2010
Messages
54
I've used LM, but only after a delid. Since you put on LM already, I would just leave it and keep an eye on temps. If temps rise, take it off and put on something else. If you are worried about the LM changing how your heatsink looks, take it off now. They say what the LM can do to a heatsink (especially copper) looks bad but doesn't hurt performance.

I recently researched pastes. Generally it mostly doesn't matter, almost anything is fine, as temps are only a few degrees C different between pastes. Possibly more important is what happens after some time. Supposedly some pastes dry out more, ceramic pastes and Kryonaut being cited as worse than carbon based pastes. I considered Arctic MX-6, which is carbon and based on MX-4, but in the end I decided to try Corsair XTM70. It's relatively new, reviewed well, and has a fancy stencil applicator.
 
